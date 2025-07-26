Quero went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-5 win over the Cubs.

It was Quero's first career four-hit game, and it was the sixth time he's recorded at least three knocks this season. Although the 22-year-old switch-hitting backstop's fantasy upside remains limited by Chicago's lackluster lineup, he's becoming one of the lone bright spots for the White Sox. Since the start of June, Quero is slashing .301/.362/.430 with two home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI.