Quero will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Monday's game versus the Red Sox.
Quero split starts with Matt Thaiss in the first four games after his promotion, with both of the switch-hitting rookie's starts coming against left-handers. However, he is in there versus righty Walker Buehler in Monday's series finale and has also been elevated to the cleanup spot. Quero is 4-for-11 with two doubles and two RBI in his first 12 plate appearances.
