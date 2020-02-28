Play

Encarnacion is feeling better after leaving Thursday's game due to back stiffness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox have little reason not to be cautious with their veteran slugger with Opening Day still nearly a month away. It appears that there's no particular reason to worry about Encarnacion's health, though it remains to be seen when he'll return to game action.

