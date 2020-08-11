Encarnacion (shoulder) is starting Tuesday against the Tigers.
Encarnacion sat out the past six games with a left shoulder issue, but he'll return to action Tuesday as the designated hitter. Since he was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Monday, he should be available going forward as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
