Encarnacion started at designated hitter and batted cleanup in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

Encarnacion made his spring debut for the White Sox, who signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. The cleanup spot sounds just about right for Encarnacion, who still carries a lethal stick at age 37. That placement should present RBI potential, hitting behind Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu. Encarnacion has averaged 37 home runs and 107 RBI over the last four seasons.