Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Twins.
Encarnacion hit a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning, marking his ninth homer and 17th RBI of the season. He's slashing .271/.426/.698 over 35 games in 2020.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Expected to play Thursday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Losing time amid season-long slump•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Plates four runs•