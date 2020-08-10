Encarnacion (shoulder) could be available as a pinch hitter against the Tigers on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Although Encarnacion isn't in the lineup for his sixth straight game, manager Rick Renteria said that he expects that he'll return Tuesday and could even pinch hit Monday. The 37-year-old is hitting .200 with a home run, two RBI and 13 strikeouts over eight games this season.