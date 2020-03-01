White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Could return Tuesday
Encarnacion (back) could be in the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Encarnacion was pulled from Thursday's game with back stiffness, but he's been able to swing off the tee and in the batting cage this weekend. It's never appeared to be a serious issue for the 36-year-old and should impact his availability for Opening Day.
