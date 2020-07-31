Encarnacion is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Encarnacion sits for the second time this season, though his previous rest didn't give him a true off day, as it was part of Tuesday's doubleheader. Yasmani Grandal will rest his legs as the designated hitter Friday, with James McCann starting behind the plate.
