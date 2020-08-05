Encarnacion was removed from Tuesday's game at Milwaukee with left shoulder soreness.
The veteran slugger appeared to suffer the injury on his infield single during the fourth inning, though at the time he remained in the game to run the bases. Encarnacion should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
