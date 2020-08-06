Manager Rick Renteria said he expects Encarnacion's (shoulder) injury to be resolved by the weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Encarnacion is set to miss a second straight game Thursday due to shoulder soreness, though it sounds like the veteran slugger should be back at some point during Chicago's three-game series against the Indians this weekend. Zack Collins is starting at DH in his place Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Out again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Exits with shoulder soreness•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Not starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Day off Friday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Sitting nightcap•