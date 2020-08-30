Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Encarnacion appears to be receiving a routine breather for the day game after starting each of the White Sox's previous four contests and going a collective 4-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles and two walks. Jose Abreu will fill in for Encarnacion as Chicago's designated hitter, while Yasmani Grandal picks up a rare start at first base.