Encarnacion signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

Encarnacion's $20 million club option was declined by the Yankees at the end of October, but he'll sign on with the White Sox for a reduced price tag. The slugger's average dipped slightly last season, but he remained effective with his power, hitting 34 home runs over 109 games with the Mariners and Yankees as he battled injuries throughout the season. Entering his age-37 season, Encarnacion could provide a boost to Chicago's power numbers if he can remain healthy.

