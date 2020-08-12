Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Encarnacion was in the lineup for the first time in six games after battling a shoulder injury. He grounded out in his first at-bat, but led off the fourth inning with a solo home run, his second long ball of the campaign. Encarnacion has gotten off to a slow start, hitting .206/.250/.382 while striking out 35 percent of the time through 37 plate appearances.