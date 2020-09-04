Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored during Thursday's victory over Kansas City.
The 37-year-old slugger evened the score at 1-1 with a solo home run off Danny Duffy in the second inning. It was the seventh long ball of the season for Encarnacion, who is averaging just 173/.264/.429 across 28 games.
