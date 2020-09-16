Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Encarnacion will sit for the third time in four games, allowing Jose Abreu to pick up a start at designated hitter. The Chicago lineup has been a juggernaut this season, but Encarnacion hasn't contributed much to the team's success, batting a career-worst .168 while striking out 30.1 percent of the time, a rise of nearly nine percentage points from his 2019 mark. Encarnacion could be limited to more of a part-time role down the stretch, with manager Rick Renteria instead rotating a number of regulars in the DH spot to give them days out of the field.