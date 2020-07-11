Encarnacion confirmed that the lower back and hip injuries that cost him time in spring training no longer bother him, David Venn of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion, who took his first live batting practice of summer camp earlier this week, said he feels no limitations as he prepares for the 2020 season. "The pause was good for me, because I got ready and recovered from the injury in my lower back," Encarnacion said on a Zoom call this week. "I feel 100 percent [ready] to compete, and I thank God for that." The 37-year-old, who homered during Thursday's intrasquad game, has been one of the most consistent power hitters over the last decade and has eight straight seasons of 30 or more home runs.