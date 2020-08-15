Encarnacion isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Encarnacion went 0-for-3 in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, but he'll get a breather for Game 2. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter with James McCann starting at catcher.
