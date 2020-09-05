Encarnacion isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Encarnacion has been slumping recently as he hit .111 with a home run, four runs, two RBI and six strikeouts over the past five games. He'll take a breather Saturday as Jose Abreu rests his legs as the designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Homers in win•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Getting rest in series finale•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Slugs homer in loss•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Smacks fifth home run•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Swats pair of solo shots•