Encarnacion is not starting Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
Encarnacion sits for the second time in the last four games. His .176/.274/.435 slash line this season is well below his typical standards. Jose Abreu will rest his legs as the designated hitter Wednesday, with Yasmani Grandal moving out to first base and James McCann entering the lineup behind the plate.
