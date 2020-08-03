Encarnacion is not in the lineup Monday in Milwaukee.
The White Sox appear set to give the 37-year-old plenty of rest this season, though his .179/.233/.286 slash line through seven games doesn't help his case for a true everyday role. He'll sit for the third time in the team's first 10 games, with Yasmani Grandal serving as the designated hitter and James McCann starting behind the plate.
