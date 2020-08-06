Encarnacion (shoulder) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.
Encarnacion exited Tuesday's game with left shoulder soreness and will miss a second straight game as a result. Zack Collins is starting at DH in his place Thursday. The veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day.
