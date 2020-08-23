Encarnacion is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Encarnacion will take a seat in the series finale after going 1-for-13 with six strikeouts over the last three games. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, while James McCann receives a start behind the plate.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Swats pair of solo shots•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Not in lineup for second game•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Could pinch hit Monday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Monday•