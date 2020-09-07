Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over Kansas City.

Encarnacion broke up open a close game with a three-run blast in the seventh inning and tacked on another RBI in the eighth. It was his eighth homer in 29 games. He's hitting just .168 but has made an impact with 12 of 19 hits going for extra bases.