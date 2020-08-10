Encarnacion (shoulder) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Tigers.
Encarnacion was cleared to take dry swings Friday, but he'll be on the bench for the sixth consecutive game. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter Monday with James McCann starting behind the plate.
