Encarnacion (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with left shoulder soreness and will miss at least one game as a result. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury as Encarnacion is considered day-to-day, but the team figures to remain cautious with the veteran slugger.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Exits with shoulder soreness•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Not starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Day off Friday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Sitting nightcap•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Swats first home run•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: No limitations•