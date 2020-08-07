Encarnacion (shoulder) remains on the bench Thursday against Cleveland.
Encarnacion has been sidelined since leaving Tuesday's game in Milwaukee with a sore left shoulder. He'll sit for at least one more game, though manager Rick Renteria indicated Thursday that Encarnacion should return at some point during the three-game weekend series. Zack Collins will again serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
