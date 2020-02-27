White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Scratched with back stiffness
Encarnacion was removed from Thursday's spring game due to back stiffness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Nicky Delmonico entered the lineup at DH in place of Encarnacion, who should be considered day-to-day. Assuming he returns to Cactus League action sooner than later, it doesn't sound like the issue will have an effect on Encarnacion's buildup for the start of the season.
