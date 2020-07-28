Encarnacion isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
Encarnacion served as the designated hitter for the matinee and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Zack Collins will bat fifth as the DH for Game 2 of the twin bill.
