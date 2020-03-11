White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Slowed by sore hip
Encarnacion is dealing with a sore right hip but is expected to be fine by Opening day, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Encarnacion is expected to resume swinging Friday. While the fact that he's expected to play on Opening Day is certainly encouraging, this is now his second minor injury of camp, as he missed time with a stiff back in late February and early March. It's probably wise to expect similar issues to crop up throughout the campaign for the 37-year-old, who has averaged just 123 games over the last two seasons.
