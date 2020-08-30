Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.
Encarnacion's sixth homer of the season gave the White Sox a lead in the fourth inning, but the bullpen couldn't hold it. The 37-year-old DH has been all or nothing at the plate. His last eight hits and 10 of 15 hits overall have gone for extra bases. Encarnacion is slashing .181/.261/.446.
