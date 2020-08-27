Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Pirates.

The veteran slugger crushed a solo shot 435 feet to left field during the fourth inning to stretch Chicago's lead to 5-0. Encarnacion's .182/.250/.429 slash line still leaves something to be desired, be he appeares to be trending in the right direction with an extra-base hit in three straight contests.