Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with two-run home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Twins.
Encarnacion was part of a mid-game offensive explosion that included five home runs. The White Sox have a dangerous number of bats in the middle of the order with Encarnacion nestled into the cleanup spot behind Jose Abreu and ahead of Eloy Jimenez. Add in Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal and this could be one of the league's most productive offenses. It's an offense that produced 10 extra-base hits, six home runs and 15 runs in 18 innings.
