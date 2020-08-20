Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.
Encarnacion went yard in the second and eighth innings. The designated hitter is up to four homers, five RBI, and seven runs scored through 16 contests this year. He's struggled with a .179/.246/.411 slash line.
More News
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Not in lineup for second game•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Could pinch hit Monday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Monday•
-
White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Won't start Sunday•