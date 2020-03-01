White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion: Takes swings in cage
Encarnacion (back) took swings in the batting cage Saturday, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion was held out of the lineup once again Saturday due to the back, but he reiterated following the session that his absence is merely precautionary. The White Sox feel there's still enough time for him to get his work in and be ready for Opening Day.
