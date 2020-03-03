Encarnacion (back) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and bat cleanup in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

A stiff back kept him out of the lineup for the past few days, but Encarnacion will return to action Tuesday after he took batting practice over the weekend without issue. The 37-year-old should be good to go for Opening Day and will be looking to reach the 30-homer plateau for the ninth straight season.