Encarnacion (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Encarnacion will be confined to the bench for a fifth straight game while he contends with a sore left shoulder. Since Encarnacion was cleared to resume taking dry swings Friday, the White Sox have thus far been reluctant to place him on the 10-day injured list. Encarnacion may need to complete a live batting-practice session without discomfort in the next day or two to ensure he avoids the IL.