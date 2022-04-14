Jimenez (ankle) isn't starting Thursday's game against Seattle but is available as a pinch hitter, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Jimenez said prior to Thursday's matchup that his ankle feels "much better" after receiving treatment, so he'll be an option off the bench if needed. In spite of his bruised left ankle, the 25-year-old is optimistic that he'll be back in the starting lineup Friday against the Rays.