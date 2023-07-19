White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Jimenez (groin) is available to pinch-hit Wednesday versus the Mets, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grifol said the same thing prior to Tuesday's game, but it sounds like that was a bit of gamesmanship on the skipper's part and Jimenez wasn't truly available. "Today he is available," Grifol said Wednesday. "Yesterday it was questionable whether he was available or not. I would have used him if he was available. He is available today. To pinch hit." It seems as if Jimenez could be ready to return to the lineup as soon as Thursday.