The White Sox reinstated Jimenez (groin) from the paternity list Monday.

Jimenez is back with the team after he spent the weekend away from the White Sox while observing the birth of his child, but since the team has yet to release its lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, it's unclear if he'll be available to play in the series opener. Prior to going on paternity leave, Jimenez sat out last Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs with groin soreness, and he may not be fully recovered from the injury. Whenever he's deemed fully healthy, Jimenez should reclaim duties as the White Sox's everyday designated hitter.