Jimenez (calf) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and cleanup batter in Wednesday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez exited early in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks due to what the White Sox labeled as right calf camping, and fortunately for the 26-year-old, the issue wasn't anything more severe than that. After getting Tuesday off to rest and rehydrate, Jimenez is good to go one day later. In an effort to keep Jimenez healthy following consecutive injury riddled campaigns, the White Sox could have him see an even larger share of his work out of the DH spot rather than the corner outfield in 2023. Jimenez made 50 starts as a DH and 30 as a left fielder last season.