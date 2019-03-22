White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action
Jimenez (illness) is in a minor-league lineup Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez was scratched from a minor-league game Thursday due to a head cold but his quick return confirms it was a minor issue. The 22-year-old remains at minor-league camp but his recent six-year extension likely has him ticketed to the majors fairly shortly.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Scratched with cold•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Extended, Opening Day possible•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Swats first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Batting cleanup in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Expected to start in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.