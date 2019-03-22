Jimenez (illness) is in a minor-league lineup Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez was scratched from a minor-league game Thursday due to a head cold but his quick return confirms it was a minor issue. The 22-year-old remains at minor-league camp but his recent six-year extension likely has him ticketed to the majors fairly shortly.

