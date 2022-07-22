Jimenez (leg) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Friday's series opener against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jimenez is back in the lineup Friday after he missed the team's final four games before the All-Star break while dealing with right leg tightness. He'll be the DH in his return, likely a conscious decision by the White Sox to ease him back into action.