Jimenez (knee) was a full participant in all activities Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With a seemingly clean bill of health, the top prospect hopes to return to game action Saturday. Manager Rick Renteria still considers his return date TBD, but it seems like Jimenez is coming around well nonetheless. He should be 100 percent for the start of the regular season barring any setbacks.