Jimenez is starting in left field and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez is back in his usual spot in the lineup after going 2-for-4 with an RBI as the team's No. 7 hitter Tuesday. The youngster is off to an uneventful start to his rookie campaign, going 11-for-39 (.282) with a 2:13 BB:K and no extra-base hits through 10 games.