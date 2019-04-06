Jimenez went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Seattle.

Jimenez singled the first three times he went to the plate, giving him the first three-hit day of his career. The rookie still seeks his first extra-base hit, but, after a slow start, he's gone 5-for-13 over the last three games. He's seeing a steady dose of off-speed pitches, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports, citing Statcast figures that indicate 55 percent 119 pitches he's faced are off-speed offerings. The White Sox are hopeful he'll continue to adjust to how opponents are game-planning him.

