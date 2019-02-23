White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Batting cleanup in spring opener
Jimenez (quadriceps) will start in left field and bat cleanup in the White Sox's Cactus League opener Saturday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez strained his quad playing winter ball, but there has been no talk about it still being a hindrance so far in camp. There's little doubt that Jimenez, one of the game's top prospects, will begin the season back in the minor leagues, but he could get the call as soon as -- or shortly after -- the team successfully delays his service clock and gains an extra year of control. He hit .337/.384/.577 with 22 homers and 75 RBI in 108 games between Double-A and Triple-A as a 21-year-old last season.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Expected to start in minors•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Resting until spring training•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Battling quad strain in winter ball•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will not be called up•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: White Sox callups not final•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Won't see majors in 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts