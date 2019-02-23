Jimenez (quadriceps) will start in left field and bat cleanup in the White Sox's Cactus League opener Saturday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez strained his quad playing winter ball, but there has been no talk about it still being a hindrance so far in camp. There's little doubt that Jimenez, one of the game's top prospects, will begin the season back in the minor leagues, but he could get the call as soon as -- or shortly after -- the team successfully delays his service clock and gains an extra year of control. He hit .337/.384/.577 with 22 homers and 75 RBI in 108 games between Double-A and Triple-A as a 21-year-old last season.