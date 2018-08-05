Jimenez was held out of Sunday's minor-league action due to illness, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Chicago's top prospect isn't expected to remain out of the lineup for long, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. Jimenez appears primed for a September callup, as he's been tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A Charlotte. He's slashing .376/.425/.679 with eight homers and 18 RBI through 29 games.