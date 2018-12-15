Jimenez is day-to-day with a quad strain in the Dominican Winter League, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez was expected to be shut down soon for the holidays anyway, so the injury likely won't cost him too much time. It doesn't appear to be serious enough to threaten his availability at the start of spring training. The young outfielder had been on a tear in eight games for Gigantes in the Dominican Winter League, hitting .448/.500/.759.