Jimenez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez has missed five weeks with a right hamstring injury which wound up requiring surgery. He was originally given a timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, so it looks as though he'll be right on schedule. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need more than just a game or two of rehab action, but it still seems possible that he'll wind up closer to the early end of his original timetable.

